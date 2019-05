Attorney-at-law Mary Francis says the family of Mandy Louisy feels vindicated after a May 3rd judgment against the state in his shooting death by police. The human rights advocate filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2014, following the august 2013 incident at Babonneau. While the attorney has some issues with the $14,000 in damages awarded in the case, she is happy the judge dismissed the officer’s claims that Louisy brandished a knife during the incident.