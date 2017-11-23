Martinique: 170 kg of drugs seized and 5 suspects arrested in an army control operation

According to the Prefecture of Martinique, a control operation allowed the seizure of 170 kg of narcotics and the arrest of five suspects aboard “Go Fast” off Saint Lucia.

It was during an operation co-ordinated by the Armed Forces in the Antilles that the Navy’s surveillance frigate Ventôse recently intercepted two Go Fast-type boats of people suspected of drug trafficking off St. Lucia.

The operation named Carib Royale 17.4 which targets inter-island traffic has resulted in the seizure of more than 170 kg of drugs and the arrest of five suspects who have been handed over to the judicial authorities.

According to the Prefecture, this type of operation contributes ” to the protection of our territory and the fight led by France against organized crime in the Lesser Antilles “. Resources which always according to the Prefecture, ” operate regularly in a coordinated way with the other French administrations as well as those of our foreign partners of the Caribbean and the European Union to repress the drug traffic between the islands and on the high seas “. https://la1ere.francetvinfo.fr/martinique/170-kg-drogue-saisis-5-suspects-arretes-operation-controle-armee-535207.html