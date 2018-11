Canadian Cannabis Rights Activist, Marc Emery Warns That The Criminalization Of Marijuana Could Do More Harm Than Good To St. Lucia’s Tourism Sector. Emery Spoke At The Cannabis Movement’s Press Conference On Tuesday, Following A Presentation To Cabinet On The Benefits Of Marijuana Legalization. He Has Been Advocating For The Legalization Of Pot For The Last 30 Years.

