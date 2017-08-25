Marchand Combined School Celebrates Top Common Entrance Performers

For the second consecutive year, the Marchand Combined School’s top performers at the Common Entrance Exam were the recipients of donation from a UK based company.

In 2016, Yan Casimir, now a student of the Entrepot Secondary School received a cash award of USD $500 from FortGate Offshore Investment and Legal services.

This year, UK based Euro Exim Bank has come on board as two young ladies topped the Marchand Combined at this year’s exams.

Theresa Hinkson is the Director of Finance and Accounts Management at FortGate and made the donation on behalf of the company.

Principal of the Marchand Combined School, Cornelia Lubin expressed gratitude for what she called the two companies generosity and humanitarian aid in the form of the donation.

She says the incentive has motivated her students to aim for higher levels of success.

Shanika FLorent hails from the George Charles Boulevard, a section of the working class community of Marchand.

Spotlight was placed on her humility, meticulousness, and perseverance to succeed academically.

The 12-year-old spent evenings sitting under a streetlight on a neighbor’s step reading, studying and being tutored by her mother.

Her career goal is to become a journalist.

Both students will attend the Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School.

The other awardee is Kyandra Eddison, who has been described by her principal as a perfectionist.