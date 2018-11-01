MANGO BOWL REGATTA OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED

The 7th annual Mango Bowl Regatta was officially launched at the St. Lucia Yacht Club on Wednesday October 31st. Over 40 boats are expected to participate in this year’s competition, including representatives from Grenada, Trinidad, Martinique, Barbados, the UK, among others. Last year, approximately 200 sailors converged in Rodney Bay, for the weekend-long sailing event.

Lily Bergasse is the event organizer. She said the St. Lucia Tourist Board has taken notice of the numbers the Mango Bowl Regatta has attracted over the years.

In 2017, organizers partnered with ‘Sailors of the Sea’ in a bid to run a clean regatta. Sailors of the Sea offers the world’s only sustainability certification for water events. Last year, the Mango Bowl Regatta received silver certification.

A spectator boat will be made available for the general public for the two days of racing.

Interested persons can contact the St. Lucia Yacht club or check out the social media pages on Facebook and Instagram or their website stluciayachtclub.com.

This year’s competition will take place from Saturday December 1st to Sunday December 2nd.

