Mango Bowl Regatta 2017 Launched

PRESS RELEASE: St Lucia Yacht Club was filled with excitement on Monday, Nov 13th as they partnered with sponsors for the official launch of Mango Bowl Regatta 2017. St Lucia Yacht Club Commodore, Mr Gene Lawrence, welcomed everyone with full anticipation for another fantastic regatta setting sail next week. With registrations still streaming in for this year’s regatta, it is expected to bring 150 sailors to the shores of St Lucia.

Regatta Director, Mrs Lily Bergasse, exhibited her enthusiasm as welcoming back many previous sponsors as well as a new GOLD sponsor – the BodyHoliday. Although the BodyHoliday has been a sponsor in previous years, according to Consuelo Dupal Florent, marketing representative, expressed the increased level of support is to further develop relationships with the local sailing community. They are excited to be part of an event that brings regional sailors to St Lucia on an annual basis.

Again partnering as a SILVER sponsor, Dive St Lucia works with the St Lucia Yacht Club on many events and projects. The environmental cause added- being registered as a “Clean Regatta” with Sailors for the Sea – the partnership between these two organizations can only strengthen. Both are bonded by the drive to keep our seas safe and clean!

Mrs. Bergasse took time to recognize all the sponsors during the celebratory evening to promote the partnerships. On board for 2017 are: IGY Marina, Island Water World, Johnson’s Marine Hardware, Cafe Ole, Saint Lucia Distillers, Windward & Leeward Brewery, Cariquisine, Greening the Caribbean, St. Lucia Sailing Association, Tropical Shipping, FLOW, KP Marine, and EXEL Signs. Official photography of all racing and outside events is by iFete.net, as they have graciously donated their services!

Racing commences on Saturday November 25th finishing Sunday November 26th in the afternoon. The Skipper’s Briefing will be held at St Lucia Yacht Club Registration is still open, with early registration and a chance to win the Mango Bowl Raffle ending on November 18th. There will be a prize giving fete Saturday night at IGY Marina hosted by Cafe Ole. On Sunday after the racing is finished, St Lucia Yacht club will host their Mango Bowl BBQ with a prize giving as well.

Further information including the Notice of Race and updates of regatta events can be found on the St. Lucia Website, (www.stluciayachtclub.com) and the Facebook page or by emailing mangobowlslyc@gmail.com.