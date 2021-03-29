The National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT) is imploring all bus drivers to be on their guard.
The warning comes after a bandit opened fire on a mini-bus operator, wounding a by-stander in the process.
The National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT) is imploring all bus drivers to be on their guard.
The warning comes after a bandit opened fire on a mini-bus operator, wounding a by-stander in the process.
The number of emergency calls to the fire service were down this past weekend, but …