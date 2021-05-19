MAN WHO LOST PARTNER TO COVID-19, YEARNS TO SAY GOOD-BYE

Covid-19 is not only robbing Saint Lucians of loved ones, but the opportunity to say good-bye to the dearly departed. Due to the highly contagious nature of the virus, there are strict guidelines on the handling of the remains of someone who has died due to covid-19 complications. These restrictions were too much to be bear for one man who lost the love of his life to the pandemic. It is stark reminder of the gravity of the public health threat. However, there are appears to be a slither of hope.