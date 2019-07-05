A 24-year-old man of Bruceville, Vieux Fort, became St. Lucia’s latest homicide victim. He succumbed to injuries sustained when shot with a fishing gun.The family of the man says he had been the persistent target of a known bully.
A 24-year-old man of Bruceville, Vieux Fort, became St. Lucia’s latest homicide victim. He succumbed to injuries sustained when shot with a fishing gun.The family of the man says he had been the persistent target of a known bully.
The new chairman of CARICOM – St. Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet is calling for …