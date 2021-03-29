A Dennery resident has died nine days after sustaining injuries in a vicious attack by three individuals.
Now his family is lamenting the slow pace of the investigative process.
In my island St. Lucia the justices system and the RSLPF needs to seek help from the Scotland Yards to investigate all the unsolved crimes homicides rapes why don’t we seek outside help as some of the families have been waiting for years to put a closure in their loved ones demise. Mothers, fathers brothers and sisters are waiting for an answer and the police look like they are sitting on their behind and don’t care about how much these families are suffering. 14 murders no case is solved no arrests that’s a dam shame