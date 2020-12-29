MAN STABBED TO DEATH AT RAVINE CHABOT, MURDER AT BOGUIS

Shock and dismay in the community of Chassin, Babonneau after a disturbing video of a victim of a horrendous assault goes viral. Law enforcement officials are putting the pieces together, following the gruesome homicide of a man from Chassin , who was rescued from a burning dwelling with his hands and feet shackled and marks of violence about his body . The disturbing video features a man bound, most of his clothes torn, semi-nude and writhing in pain, with what appears to be deep lacerations across his chafed, maimed and mutilated badly burnt body exposed to the elements.