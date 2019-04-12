Details are still emerging on the circumstances surrounding the death of a 54 year old stevedore at port Castries, early Thursday afternoon. The news of the unfortunate incident was greeted by a minute’s silence in parliament.
Details are still emerging on the circumstances surrounding the death of a 54 year old stevedore at port Castries, early Thursday afternoon. The news of the unfortunate incident was greeted by a minute’s silence in parliament.
The minister for infrastructure Stephenson King has dismissed reports that his ministry handed the contract …