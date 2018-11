Family members of a man found dead in a Monchy ravine on Monday November 19th are hoping that a police investigation will bring answers about his final hours.

Julian Alfred was last seen by relatives on night of Sunday November 18th.

Police are investigating the death of the man described by relatives as quiet and helpful.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit