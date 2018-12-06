MAJOR MAINTENANCE WORK AT DEGLOS SANITARY LANDFILL

[Press Release] – The Saint Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority is presently undertaking major maintenance work at the Deglos Sanitary Landfill. This is to facilitate the general upkeep of the site and in particular major improvement to the access road.

Over the last several weeks poor conditions have caused much distress to staff and site users who are required to visit the area daily in order to ensure that solid waste is disposed in a sanitary manner. Due to the upgrades currently being undertaken, the waiting period at the landfill for vehicles disposing waste is in excess of half an hour. The situation at the landfill has also resulted in delays in the collection service provided to residents. Residents in some areas particularly in the north of the island should therefore anticipate a later collection service until all landfill works are completed.

Site users are encouraged to continue to exercise caution and patience during visits to the Deglos Sanitary Landfill as current maintenance work when completed will serve to improve the service offered to the public including the flow of traffic and timely disposal of waste.

The Authority apologizes for the inconvenience caused during the execution of these works.

