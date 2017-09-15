Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Rattles Castries

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) confirmed a magnitude 4.6 earthquake affected parts of Castries on September 15.

Data from the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies confirm the quake struck at approximately 6:58 am.

The epicenter was located near latitude 15 degrees north and longitude 60.71 degrees west at a depth of approximately 29 km. Castries is 112 km north north east from with epicenter.

MAGNITUDE

DEPTH DATE & TIME 4.7 29 km 2017-09-15 10:58 (UTC) 2017-09-15 06:58 am (Local Time) LATITUDE LONGITUDE 15.00N 60.71W NEARBY CITIES AGENCY MODE 61.0 km NE of Fort-de-France, Martinique SRC automatic 83.0 km SE of Roseau, Dominica 112.0 km NNE of Castries, Saint Lucia

