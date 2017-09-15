Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Rattles Castries

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) confirmed a magnitude 4.6 earthquake affected parts of Castries on September 15.
Data from the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies confirm the quake struck at approximately 6:58 am.
The epicenter was located near latitude 15 degrees north and longitude 60.71 degrees west at a depth of approximately 29 km. Castries is 112 km north north east from with epicenter.
MAGNITUDE
|DEPTH
|DATE & TIME
|4.7
|29 km
|2017-09-15 10:58 (UTC)
|2017-09-15 06:58 am (Local Time)
|LATITUDE
|LONGITUDE
|15.00N
|60.71W
|NEARBY CITIES
|AGENCY
|MODE
|61.0 km NE of Fort-de-France, Martinique
|SRC
|automatic
|83.0 km SE of Roseau, Dominica
|112.0 km NNE of Castries, Saint Lucia
NEMO