Home / News Updates / Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Rattles Castries

Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Rattles Castries

Rehani Isidore September 15, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) confirmed a magnitude 4.6 earthquake affected parts of Castries on September 15.

Data from the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies confirm the quake struck at approximately 6:58 am.

The epicenter was located near latitude 15 degrees north and longitude 60.71 degrees west at a depth of approximately 29 km. Castries is 112 km north north east from with epicenter.

MAGNITUDE

DEPTH DATE & TIME
4.7 29 km 2017-09-15 10:58 (UTC)
2017-09-15 06:58 am (Local Time)
LATITUDE LONGITUDE
15.00N 60.71W
NEARBY CITIES AGENCY MODE
61.0 km NE of Fort-de-France, Martinique SRC automatic
83.0 km SE of Roseau, Dominica
112.0 km NNE of Castries, Saint Lucia

NEMO

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

SLP “Horrified” at Proposed St. Jude Demolition

The Saint Lucia Labour Party calls on the government to immediately make a definitive statement …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved