The St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC)’s Infrastructure Held Up Fairly Well During The Passage Of Tropical Storm Kirk. That’s According To The Company’s Corporate Communications Manager Roger Joseph. Joseph Says There Was No Damage To Major Electricity Structures Such As Substations. Power Restoration Began Early Friday Morning And Is Ongoing.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit