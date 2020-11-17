The St. Lucia electricity services limited (Lucelec) has added a new service to its suite of customer products.
A recent upgrade to its “My account” online platform, promises to make life a lot easier for customers.
The St. Lucia electricity services limited (Lucelec) has added a new service to its suite of customer products.
A recent upgrade to its “My account” online platform, promises to make life a lot easier for customers.
The covid-19 compliance officers will be imbued with the legal authority to effect arrests during …