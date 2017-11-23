LUCELEC bolsters senior management team with two new additions

Castries, November 23, 2017 – St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to its Senior Management team. Mrs. Sharon Narcisse joined LUCELEC as its Senior Human Resource Manager (HRM) on September 11. Mr. Alva Francis took up his new position of Civil Engineer on November 1.

Mrs. Narcisse is a human resources professional with over nineteen (19) years’ experience, seven of which have been at the Senior Management level. Her most recent position was the Senior Manager – Human Resources at the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA).

Mrs Narcisse has extensive experience in the public sector having worked as the Director of Human Resource Management in the Ministry of the Public Service and as the Assistant Comptroller – Administration of the Inland Revenue Department.

The new Senior HRM holds a Master of Management Studies (with First Class Honours) in addition to a Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (with Distinction) and a Bachelor of Business Administration in addition to an Associate of Science Degree. She is also a member of the Society of Human Resource Management based in the USA.

LUCELEC’s new Civil Engineer is a Civil Engineering and Project Management professional with over a decade of experience designing, building and managing a broad range of projects including civil engineering and air and sea ports infrastructure.

Mr. Francis possesses a BSC in Civil Engineering and an MSC in Project Management with a specialization in Construction & Infrastructure.

Mr. Francis was, for the past four years, a consultant in the Virgin Islands. He was previously employed at SLASPA and the Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO).

Of his move to the power company he says, “I felt compelled to return home to work for an organization whose core values coincided with mine. I believe LUCELEC is by far one of the most structured, progressive and mature utilities in the Caribbean and I wanted to be part of its Technical Team to make a contribution to its strategic development based on my experience and expertise as a Civil Engineer and Project Management Professional.”