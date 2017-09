Saint Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) and solar energy firm GRUPOTEC broke ground on a 3 megawatt (MW) solar farm in Saint Lucia, the first ever utility-scale renewable energy project on the island.

When connected to the grid, the solar farm’s 14,900 photovoltaic (PV) panels are expected to generate the equivalent electricity used by nearly 3,500 homes, while offsetting over 3,800 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually.