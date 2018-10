On Monday Senator Raymond Who Has Responsibility For Finance And The Public Service, Accepted The Apologies Of The Two Young Ladies Who Were Accused Of Seeking To Blackmail Him. The Accused Teens Were Demanding Money And Threatened To Circulate His Photos And Texts, If He Failed To Deliver. Senator Raymond Said He Forgave The Girls, But Said Nothing Of His Role In The Matter. Questions Are Being Asked About The Responsibility Of Senator Raymond In The Scandal.

