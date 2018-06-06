Home / News Updates / LPM makes case for ‘inclusive government’
Political Leader of the Lucians Peoples Movement

LPM makes case for ‘inclusive government’

Rehani Isidore June 6, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

[Press release] LPM says thanks to all those who continue to embrace the need for real change in our country.

We urge the continuance of an open and independent mindset, and a rejection of the kind of outdated politics which seeks to divide and is hell bent on exclusion.

Rest assured that the LPM will never give up on the principles and ideals of achieving an honest, hardworking and inclusive government, and one which is truly representative of not just a political party, but of all citizens of St Lucia who desire a better way out of this protracted economic hardship and misery.

