LPM COMMENTS ON IMPOSED VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR VENEZEUALAN NATIONALS

[Press Release] – We, the members of the Lucian People’s Movement (LPM), acknowledge that there is currently a serious drug and criminal enterprise operating in our nation which involves Latin American—and, specifically, Venezuelan—drug lords, as well as our own citizens.

However, we categorically reject the Prime Minister’s rationale that the imposition of visa restrictions will curtail the mass shipments of drugs and guns to our shores.

Consequently, the LPM implores Mr Allen Chastanet to focus on new ideas and strategic measures aimed at upgrading and improving our country’s intelligence and security mechanisms in order to enable the identification and apprehension of the culprits involved. This, we believe, should include the use of our diplomatic leverage with not only the government of Venezuela but also those of other countries both within the region and internationally, as this will yield greater dividends than the narrow, unproductive approach of restricting visas.

Another wise approach would be for the Prime Minister to finally make greater use of Mrs Sarah Flood-Beaubrun by enabling her to function as a full-fledged Minister of External Affairs, instead of allowing her to maintain her current role as a senior secretary with very limited duties within his office.

Finally, in these very precarious times, marked by criminal activities and socioeconomic upheaval, our nation would be well served by a government which prides itself on establishing a clear and persistent order of diplomatic engagement with our allied nations abroad. Otherwise, the continued implementation of the current set of mindless, wayward policies will leave our nation adrift in the very same sea of hopelessness long after the United Workers Party government has finally demitted office.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

