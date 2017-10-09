Lower Morne Road to Close for WASCO Maintenance Work

The Royal St. Lucia Police Force wishes to advise the motoring public that the lower Morne Road, Castries, will be closed from 6:00 p.m. today, Monday, October 9, 2017, to facilitate repairs to a damaged water main by WASCO. The said road is expected to be reopened by Tuesday, October 10, 2017. Commuters are therefore asked to utilize alternative routes, and await further notice of the reopening of the said road. We wish to apologize for any inconvenience which this road closure may be cause.

