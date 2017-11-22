LOVED ONES PAY TRIBUTE TO SLAIN MOTHER OF THREE

A large number of people converged on the community of Laborie to pay homage to slain mother of three, Saadia Byron, in a moving candle-light vigil in the serene coastal village of Laborie on November 21.
A large number of people converged on the community of Laborie to pay homage to slain mother of three, Saadia Byron, in a moving candle-light vigil in the serene coastal village of Laborie on November 21.
Though encouraged by the drop in the overall unemployment rate, the executive director of the …