LOOKING INTO NEW BEE DERIVED PRODUCTS

Stephy Anius May 23, 2019 News Updates Leave a comment

Bees are a good indicator of the health status of the environment. They are known as a major pollinator, helping plants in food production. Though bees have been traditionally kept for their honey, there is an emerging market for other bee products.

 

