It was another day of long lines at massy stores on wednesday. Crowds swarmed the chain’s Castries waterfront branch, rushing to stock up on food items. But this time around customers kept their distance and awaited their turn to shop.
It was another day of long lines at massy stores on wednesday. Crowds swarmed the chain’s Castries waterfront branch, rushing to stock up on food items. But this time around customers kept their distance and awaited their turn to shop.
The trade union federation (TUF) warns that while it is ready to work with the …