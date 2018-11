Six-Year-Old Keaden Cotter – The Only Survivor From The October 30th Bexon Road Collision Is Recovering In A Hospital In Martinique. Facebook Messages From His Father Kirten Cotter Indicate The Young Boy Is Responsive, Despite Suffering A Severe Skull Fracture From The Crash.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit