Home / Breaking News / LONDON ACCEPTS DEFEAT AT THE POLLS

Check Also

SPIDER CONCEDES DEFEAT

Ex-Gros-Islet MP Lenard “spider” Montoute has acknowledged defeat in the 2021 general election. Amid a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved