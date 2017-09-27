Logos Hope returns to Port Castries

PRESS RELEASE:-Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair, will soon visit Castries, Saint Lucia. Many may still remember the last visit in Oct 2009, when over 33,000 visitors were welcomed up the gangways during our twelve-day stay. Now, Logos Hope will be making another voyage to Saint Lucia before continuing to Barbados, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and other ports in the Caribbean.

Logos Hope will be open in Castries from October 19th, 2017, and will be berthed at Port Pointe Seraphine 2. “We are looking forward to the visit to St. Lucia. We believe books change lives, and we are excited for the opportunity to welcome many on board to meet our international crew and staff,” said Captain Tom Dyer (USA). “We’re already anticipating being able to share our life stories, as well as the experience of the book fair and International Café, with many who will come and visit. Welcome on board!”

Logos Hope’s onboard book fair offers an expanded selection of over 5,000 different titles of books at affordable prices. They cover a wide range of subjects including science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, and languages. With children’s titles, academic texts, dictionaries, atlases and more, the book fair is something the whole family can enjoy. The rest of the Visitor Experience Deck is also open for the public to explore, from the Welcome Area, which introduces the vessel through a short movie and interactive displays; to the International Café, which has ice cream, drinks and snacks for sale. There’s sure to be something for everyone.

MV Logos Hope is operated by GBA Ships e.V., an international, charitable organization registered in Germany. Since 1970, the organization has welcomed over 45 million visitors up the gangways in over 160 countries and territories around the world.

MV Logos Hope will open to the public at Port Pointe Seraphine 2 from October 19th, 2017 through November 5th, 2017. Opening hours are as follows: Tuesday through Saturday: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM; Sundays: 2:00 PM through 9:00 PM. Closed on Mondays.

Entrance fee is 2XCD per person. Adults 65 and over enter for free. Children under 12 years old enter for free, but must be accompanied by an adult.