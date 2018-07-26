LOCAL PUBLIC FIGURE DIES

Saint Lucians from all walks of life are today mourning the untimely passing of the well-known charismatic youth leader, Cornelius ‘Emz’ George, also known as the ‘Dapper Gentleman’.

George’s death was confirmed by President of the Castries Central Youth and Sports Council (CCYSC), Kezia St. Brice, who was very emotional when contacted by our newsroom on Wednesday, July 25

She told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that George, who was elected first vice president of the revamped CCYSC – a branch of the Saint Lucia National Youth Council (SLNYC) – on November 18, 2017, had collapsed at work, the Registry, as a result of a suspected heart condition and was in a coma until his passing.

(lead via SNO)

