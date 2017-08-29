Police officers in Saint Lucia are receiving training this week under the Canadian government-funded improved access to justice in the Caribbean (Impact Justice) project.
The refresher course covers topics such as evidence report writing, interviewing techniques and interrogation procedures.
The organizers say those areas of training were identified by the commissioner of police as priority for the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.
Local Police Get Impact Justice Training
