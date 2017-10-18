Local Musicians to Benefit from TEPA Online Marketing Platform

PRESS RELEASE: 3 leading music exporters featured in the pilot phase

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, October 16, 2017; The Trade Export Promotion Agency (TEPA) will launch the island’s first ever online marketing platform for Saint Lucian music on Tuesday October 24, 2017. This TEPA initiative is an important result coming out of recommendations from TEPA’s recently completed Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) Market Access Consultancy, aimed at enhancing Saint Lucia’s trading environment and export capabilities.

In its pilot phase the website rolls out with three leading Saint Lucian exporters of popular music: Teddyson John, Ronald ‘Boo’ Hinkson and Sherwin ‘Dupes’ Brice. They were selected in 2016 along with total twenty three (23) other companies and artistes in four sectors to be part of the EPA Market access consultancy. These twenty six (26) participants from the Agriculture and Agro-processing, Food and Beverage, Creative Services, and Health and Wellness were assessed to determine their ability to enter 3 markets in Europe namely Germany, France and Spain.

TEPA’s Client Manager for the creative industries sector Hyde Constantine-Felix described the actualisation of the website as “a trendsetter in so far as export promotion milestones go. The undeniable dynamism of Saint Lucia’s music industry needs to be matched with strategic action and TEPA is elated to deliver in a relatively new area for us. TEPA is proving itself to be agile in responding to the needs of the export sector in general,” She concluded.

In June 2017, representatives of the Trade Export Agency (TEPA), Saint Lucia Manufacturing Association (SMA) and the Saint Lucia Coalition of Services (SLCSI) participated in a study mission to Germany, France and Spain to build their capacity to provide better trade support services relevant to increasing Saint Lucia’s exports of goods and services. The mission’s objective was also to obtain information to develop market penetration and capacity building plans to the twenty six (26) participating companies and artistes.

Following the assessment of the export readiness of the selected participants and the study mission to Europe, the 26 market penetration and capacity building plans were developed and these plans identified recommendations for entering the European market.

One such recommendation was the use of a cluster approach for promoting the various sectors. Out of this recommendation TEPA was able to secure funding for the development of a music website from a Call-Down facility specially designated by the Caribbean Development Bank for initiatives coming out of the EPA consultancy. In its initial stage the website will be used by TEPA a pilot project as it moves towards its vision of a platform which will be used to promote the entire music sector of the island, fostering e-commerce for local artistes and allowing for greater exposure of Saint Lucian music.

TEPA invites export ready recording artistes and other music practitioners, interested in becoming part of this marketing avenue, to the unveiling of the website on Tuesday October 24, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Conference Room – The Ministry of Infrastructure, Port Service and Transport, Union, Castries.