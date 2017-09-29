Saint Lucian Kuduro Artists have collaborated with the Office of Prime Minister to assist to sister isle Dominica. The Kuduro Artistes are also collaborating with NEMO and the OECS to organize a concert in aid of the victims of Hurricane Maria.
Saint Lucian Kuduro Artists have collaborated with the Office of Prime Minister to assist to sister isle Dominica. The Kuduro Artistes are also collaborating with NEMO and the OECS to organize a concert in aid of the victims of Hurricane Maria.
The Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival [SSLSF] continued in September with the debut of the …