Local Government Minister Lenard Montoute wants to set the tone at the embattled Castries Constituencies Council [CCC]. Montoute’s Junior Minister Senator Fortuna Belrose recently denied reports that a rift with city mayor Peterson Francis was a factor in her ministerial re-alignment to the Ministry of Tourism.

Minister Montoute says he nonetheless hopes to pick up from where Senator Belrose left off.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit