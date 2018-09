50 Mph Wind Gusts From Tropical Storm Kirk Downed Utility Poles, Power Lines And Flattened Swathes Of Vegetation Across Saint Lucia. Local Farmers Were Worst Affected With Some Estimating Revenue Losses In The Thousands. HTS News4orce Surveyed Some Of The Damage In The Aftermath Of Tropical Storm Kirk.

