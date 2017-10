Local Architect Says Demolition of St Judes is an Act of Terrorism

A local architect says any demolition of the controversial St. Jude Hospital would be an act of terrorism.

Mark Hennecart was one of four presenters at a town hall meeting held in the town of Vieux Fort on Wednesday.

It should be noted that the current UWP Administration, has recently dispelled talk of any plans to level the ill-fated hospital re-construction project.