St. Lucians are being called upon to become financially literate in order to better participate in Saint Lucia’s economic development. This call was made by the organizers of the “Livity Project”, at its inaugural progressive policy making forum for economic inclusion. Concern was also expressed about the low growth, high debt situation faced by St. Lucia and the rest of the Caribbean.

