LIAT Resumes Limited Services to Hurricane Ravaged Territories

LIAT has announced limited operations to several of the hurricane battered countries, including Dominica and the British Virgin islands (BVI).

The airline said that it would continue limited operations until October 7 and that while it is unable “to carry commercial passengers to Dominica and St Maarten” it can carry limited passengers into the BVI.

But it said to enter Tortola, the “passenger must either be a resident of the British Virgin Islands, holder of a valid work permit or a property owner.

“Only persons with proof of residency, citizenship or authorization to enter will be allowed to connect,” the airline said, adding that passengers for those flights must also have a confirmed booking.

LIAT said that it would only carry relief material as cargo into these destinations and that no personal cargo is being accepted at the moment.

Dominica, St Maarten and the British Virgin islands were battered by hurricanes Irma and Maria when they made their way through the Lesser Antilles last month leaving a trail of death and destruction.