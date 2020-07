Shareholder governments of Liat are debating how the defunct airline plans to meet tens of millions dollars in liabilities and severance pay.

The regional air carrier owes 94 million dollars in severance and holiday pay.

Liat creditors are scheduled to meet on July 27th 2020.

ECCB governor timothy Antoine sat down with Liat chair prime minister of St. Vincent and the grenadines dr. Ralph Gonsalves, for a panel discussion on ECCB digital dialogues on the pandemic and regional air travel.