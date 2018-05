Former Education Minister Dr. Robert Lewis says his successor was right in shouldering the blame for the Beanfield Secondary School saga.

This comes a day after Dr. Gale Rigobert issued a public apology for the controversy, which erupted over common entrance students who selected the Beanfield Secondary School, as their high school of choice.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit