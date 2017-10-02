Lewis, Joseph shine in ODI rankings despite Windies slump

LONDON, United Kingdom (CMC) — The West Indies pair of Evin Lewis and Alzarri Joseph have both made huge strides in the latest International Cricket Council One-Day International rankings, following career-best performances in the just concluded five-match series against England.

Left-hander Lewis leapt 31 places in the batting rankings to break into the top-100 in the world at 78th while Joseph jumped 28 spots to 108th.

The movement for both players comes against the backdrop of outstanding performances in the fourth ODI at the Oval last Wednesday.

Lewis chalked up a sublime 176, his second ODI hundred and the fourth highest individual score by a West Indies batsman in one-dayer, as the Caribbean side amassed 356 for five – their fourth highest total in ODIs.

The 20-year-old Joseph, playing in his first match of the series, then became the youngest-ever Windies bowler to take five wickets in an ODI when he ended with five for 56.

West Indies lost the rain-hit game by six runs under Duckworth/Lewis to end up losing the series 4-0.

There was also movement for captain Jason Holder, who rose 11 places in the batting ranking to 73rd, following his career-best 77 also in the fourth ODI.

Meanwhile, off-spinner Sunil Narine, who has not played a one-day game in a year, slipped two places to 10th but remained the highest-ranked West Indies bowler.

Holder is the next best at 26th but is the only other Windies bowler in the top-50 of the rankings headed by South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir.

In the batting, the highest ranked West Indies player is Marlon Samuels at 47th with India stroke-maker Virat Kohli at the top.