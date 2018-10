This Month; Highly Decorated Saint Lucian Athlete Levern Spencer Stopped By The Castries Comprehensive Secondary School To Inspire Other Youngsters To Follow Their Sporting Dreams. The High Jumper Was Accompanied By Her Manager And Sponsor And Shared Her Experiences And Sporting Journey With The Students.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit