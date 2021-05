Americans who are fully vaccinated can now take off their face-masks indoors.

So says the centres for disease control and prevention in the united states.

Saint Lucia on the other-hand does not have that luxury especially as most of the population has not

Been inoculated.

Some public health officials point out that that the move by the CDC, underscores the importance of taking the covid-19 vaccine to achieve herd immunity so life can return to a semblance of normalcy.