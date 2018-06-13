Learn More about Plastic Pollution – Last call for National Trust’s Free Film Screening!

(PRESS RELEASE) – “By 2050, there could be more plastic in our oceans than fish,” this fact according to the World Economic Forum is alarming and should help to spur immediate positive actions in all quarters to reduce our usage of single use plastic items.

With this in mind, the Saint Lucia National Trust (SLNT) in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries will be staging a movie presentation of “A Plastic Ocean” on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The activity is free of charge and will take place at the Finance Administrative Centre, Pointe Seraphine from 6 p.m.

The movie presentation falls on the heels of World Environment Day observed on June 5th under the theme ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ and World Ocean Day observed on June 8th under the theme ‘Clean Our Ocean!’ with emphasis on the need to stop plastic pollution. “The Trust partnered with the Department of Fisheries (DOF) and Massy Stores to show ‘A Plastic Ocean’ to over 500 students on World Environment Day. Some students exclaimed that they were disheartened after the viewing to see how human’s action was negatively affecting the environment and our health and pledged to change their habits. We hope that the adults attending the June 13th viewing will also feel the need to change their behaviour and become better stewards for the environment,” said Karetta Crooks Charles, Communications and Advocacy Officer at the Saint Lucia National Trust.

The event, opened to the public, will also provide an opportunity for the audience to share their views and raise questions after the movie as representatives from the Saint Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority, the SLNT, the DOF and the Sustainable Development and Environment Division will be on hand. Members of the audience will also get a chance to win useful giveaways including reusable shopping bags and reusable water bottles which we hope will start them on the path of rethinking their usage of single use plastic products.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

