The Partial Findings Of The Review Of The Operations Of The Castries Constituencies Council Have Been Leaked. The Review Appears To Call For More Stringent Management Of The Affairs To The Council. The Review Which Was Requested By The Then Minister With Responsibility For Local Government Senator Fortuna Belrose, Does Not Paint A Flattering Picture Of The Management Of The CCC.

