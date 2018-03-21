Home / News Updates / LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION ON THRONE SPEECH NO-SHOW
Opposition Leader, Philip J Pierre

LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION ON THRONE SPEECH NO-SHOW

Rehani Isidore March 21, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Members of the Parliamentary Opposition were conspicuously absent during the maiden Throne Speech by Governor General Sir Emmanuel Neville Cenac on 20 March.

There is no love lost between the Opposition and the former politician. The SLP, citing his political history, contends that the current Head of State is ill-suited for the post.

However, critics have questioned the supposed boycott, arguing that the move may have been unwarranted.

On 21 March Leader of the Opposition, Philip J. Pierre was questioned by the media about this development his way to the latest House Sitting.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

VF SOUTH COUNCIL HOLD DIALOGUE ON BRIDGE PROJECT

The Vieux-Fort South Constituency Council recently met with community members to discuss the replacement of …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: