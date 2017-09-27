Home / News Updates / Latest St. Jude Tour Revealed $100m Still Required to Complete Construction, Timeline for Opening Remains Unclear

Latest St. Jude Tour Revealed $100m Still Required to Complete Construction, Timeline for Opening Remains Unclear

Rehani Isidore September 27, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

“Even if we were to work 24-hour shifts it would be a phenomenal task.”

That’s the word from the Consultant Engineer on the St. Jude Hospital project Norman St. Ville during an eye-opening media tour of the construction site on September 27.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Freak injury ends Lewis’ blazing century against England

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Evin Lewis made a stunning 176 before having to retire …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved