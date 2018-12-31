Home / News Updates / LATEST PRICE ADJUSTMENTS FOR PETROLEUM PRODUCTS

LATEST PRICE ADJUSTMENTS FOR PETROLEUM PRODUCTS

Stephy Anius December 31, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

The government of St. Lucia released on Monday 31st December 2018, the latest prices for petroleum products.

According to the latest government fuel price adjustment, the prices of gasoline and diesel remain unchanged at $13.95 a gallon.

The price of kerosene has been increased by 19 cents to $9.50 a gallon.

Consumers will be paying less for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for all of the various cylinders.

The price of the 20-pound LPG cylinder fell from $33.44 to $32.91 a reduction of 53 cents.

The 22-pound cylinder decreased from $37.06 to $36.48 a reduction of 58 cents.

The 100-pound LPG cylinder decreased from $207.60 to $204.95 a reduction of $3.65.

The price changes took effect on Monday 31st, December 2018.

