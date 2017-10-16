Lambirds Academy CEO claims Exoneration from Human Rights International Report

Lambirds Academy CEO Dr. Iftekar Shams is hoping that a report, which he alleges was penned by Human Rights International, will exonerate him in the ongoing human trafficking case.

Shams alleges that the report has been submitted to the British Parliament, as well as the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia and the Parliament via email.

He continues to profess his innocence in the criminal case.

Money laundering and obtaining property by deception charges against Dr. Shams were dealt with by mediation, which was facilitated by the Director of Public Prosecutions. Dr. Shams and his three co-defendants are left to answer to human trafficking charges.

Dr. Shams’ next court date is October 19th 2017, but he anticipates another adjournment. Dr. Shams was granted bail on 7 counts of human trafficking back in February.