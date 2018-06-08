“Labour Ministers…turn a blind eye” – NWU

June 08, 2018

Hon. Stephenson King

Minister of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour

Ministry of Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour

Union Office Complex

CASTRIES

Dear Minister:

The working people of Saint Lucia continue to lose confidence in the Ministry of Labour as they also did under the previous regime. The National Workers Union (NWU) still has many industrial matters before the Department of Labour and it is getting worse. Our experience is not new because we are in town long enough to back up our position with relevant data.

On reflection and examination both administrations have established their ministerial portfolios with Labour being used as an appendage. Labour is never given the importance that it deserves. It is quite clear now that Labour Ministers become more attracted by the Work Permit component of the Ministry and turn a blind eye to the conciliation and mediation process. The time will come when investors coming to our shores will want to know that we have a Ministry of Labour that is efficient and dynamic. No one will take a risk to invest millions of dollars in a country where the Ministry of Labour could easily fall into a head on clash with disgruntled workers and trade unions.

I am aware that upon reading this all kinds of questions will be asked and if we aren’t realistic, practical and continue to operate in denial, then the wrong conclusion could be reached. We will continue to write to you as long as the position remains the same. Thanks for your attention.

Respectfully yours,

NATIONAL WORKERS UNION

…………………..………….

Tyrone G. Maynard

President General

cc: Hon. Allen M. Chastanet – Prime Minister of Saint Lucia

Government Ministers

Mr. Ray Narcisse – Labour Commissioner

